Legals for 01/10/18
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, January 10. 2018
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUI
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
LIVE WELL FINANCIAL, INC., Plaintiff,CASE NO.:2016-CA-000264
-vs.-
DIVISION:THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, CLAIMING BY, THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST, ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; DEBBIE HILTON, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; DEBBIE HILTON A/K/A DEBRA ANN HILTON, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; AMY INGLE, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; AMANDA DUTY, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; APRIL THREET, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; MARK GREPKE, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, AN OFFICER OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 13TH day of December, 2017, and entered in Case No. 2016-CA-000264, of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for CALHOUN County, Florida, wherein LIVE WELL FINANCIAL, INC., is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, CLAIMING BY, THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST, ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; DEBBIE HILTON, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; DEBBIE HILTON A/K/A DEBRA ANN HILTON, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; AMY INGLE, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; AMANDA DUTY, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; APRIL THREET, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; MARK GREPKE, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, AN OFFICER OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, are the defendants. I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash online at 20859 Central Avenue E, Blountstown, FL 32424 (front steps) at 11:00 AM C.S.T. on the 8th day of February, 2018, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT #11 OF RACKLEY ESTATES AN UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT AN IRON PIPE MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 46 SECONDS EAST 1542.34 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE ON THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF J.W. RACKLEY ROAD; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 844.02 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE AND CALL THIS THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 237.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 13 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST 93.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST 237.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 13 MINUTES 29 SECONDS EAST 93.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.THIS TRACT CONTAINS 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND IS LOCATED IN THE EAST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.
ALSO-
LOT #14 OF RACKLEY ESTATES AN UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT AN IRON PIPE MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 15 MINUTES 46 SECONDS EAST 1356.34 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST, 843.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE ON THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD AND CALL THIS THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 13 MINUTES 29 SECONDS EAST 93.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST 237.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 13 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST 93.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE ON THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD 237.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THIS TRACT CONTAINS 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND IS LOCATED IN THE EAST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.
LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING:
COMMENCE AT AN IRON PIPE MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 15 MINUTES 46 SECONDS EAST 1356.34 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST 962.39 FEET ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY TO FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD AND CALL THIS THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 13 MINUTES 29 SECONDS EAST 186.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST 118.50 FEET; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 13 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST 186 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD 118.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING FORMING THE WEST 1/2 OF LOTS 11 AND 14, RACKLEY ESTATES, AND UNRECORDED PLAT.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO HARRY A. GREPKE AND ELLA M. GREPKE BY DEED FROM WALLACE AND SONS CONSTRUCTION, INC., DATED AUGUST 1, 2005 AND RECORDED AUGUST 4, 2005 AT BOOK 303, PAGE 223.
Property Address: 15319 NW JW RACKLEY STREET, ALTHA, FL 32421
TAX ID/PARCEL NO.: 16-2N-09-0000-0013-1100
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
Dated this 19th day of December, 2017.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 17000003CAAXMX
VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC.
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ALISHA NICOLE QUELLET;
DAVID GREGORY QUELLET;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff’s Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on June 21, 2017, in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Southeast Central Avenue, East Blountstown, Florida 32424in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 25th day of January, 2018 at 11:00 AM CST on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:
Commence at a 5/8 inch iron rod (PSM 5943) marking the Northeast corner of Section 18, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida and run thence North 89 degrees 44 minutes 13 seconds West along the Northerly boundary of said Section 18, a distance of 2,323.53 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING thence South 00 degrees 15 minutes 47 seconds West, a distance of 525.23 feet to the Northerly maintained right of way boundary of Porter Grade; thence Northwesterly along said Northerly maintained right of way boundary as follows: thence North 62 degrees 27 minutes 16 seconds West, a distance of 169.38 feet; thence North 57 degrees 13 minutes 27 seconds West, a distance of 324.57 feet; thence North 49 degrees 43 minutes 36 seconds West, a distance of 325.41 feet; thence North 58 degrees 33 minutes 15 seconds West, a distance of 52.47 feet; thence North 67 degrees 52 minutes 41 seconds West, a distance of 98.71 feet to the intersection of said Northerly maintained right of way boundary with the aforesaid Northerly boundary of Section 18; thence leaving said Northerly right of way boundary run thence South 89 degrees 44 minutes 13 seconds East along said Northerly boundary of Section 18, a distance of 809.98 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Together with the Mobile Home situated thereon which is affixed to the aforementioned real property and incorporated herein and which is intended by all parties to constitute a part of the realty and to pass with it. Said Mobile Home is identified as follows: 2014 CMHM Singlewide Mobile Home with Vehicle Identification Number WHC020730GA.:.
Property address: 9756 NW Porter Grade Road, Altha, FL 32421
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.
Carla Hand
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
As Clerk of the Court
By: Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case Number: 2017-CA-000012
Judge: GAY
IN RE: Forfeiture of:
$4,060.00 (Four Thousand and
Sixty Dollars) in U.S. Currency
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Rufus Cargile, III
Last Known Address: 2199 Ashleigh Avenue, Grand Ridge, FL 32442
Rufus Cargile, III
16724 SE Boyd Street, Apt. 723, Blountstown, FL 32424
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a forfeiture action has been filed against the above described currency by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. You are required to file an answer and any written defenses with the Clerk of the Court and to serve a copy of the answer and defenses on or before the 6th day of February 2018, on Rebecca Pettit, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, 11305 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612. Failure to file your answer and defenses will result in a default being entered against you.
WITNESSED by hand and the Seal of the Court on this 19th day of December 2017.
The Honorable Carla Hand
Clerk of Court
Lori Flowers:
Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
for DESIGN/BUILD SERVICES
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
CALHOUN COUNTY JAIL KITCHEN ADDITION
Purpose:
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners, hereafter referred to as the “County” is soliciting qualifications packages from interested Design-Build teams for the delivery and furnishing of all necessary materials, labor, equipment and professional design services for the design and construction of a Kitchen Addition to the current jail facilities. The purpose of the project is to provide for the long term needs of Calhoun County, to replace the existing kitchen facility which is undersized for the current load.
All interested Proposers shall be required to comply with Florida Statute 287.055, Design-Build requirements. All short-listed Proposers will be required to post a Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the full amount of the contract. At this time, Proposers shall evidence their ability to maintain a Performance and Payment bond in the amount of at least $1 Million and at least $1 Million in Professional Liability insurance. All proposers and will be required to comply with all Standard Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action and Minority Business Enterprise requirements.
Selection Process:
The services being sought under this RFP are considered professional in nature. Consequently, the evaluation of the proposals will be based upon consideration of the demonstrated qualifications and capabilities of the proposers that will result in an award that is in the best interest of the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. The selection process will proceed as follows:
The County or the County’s Jail Committee will receive and review the Qualifications Packages and will determine the three most qualified firms.
The County reserves the right to award the project based on the qualifications submittals or entertain presentations from the top three firms.
Should presentations be conducted the firms will be ranked in order of preference and submitted to the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Clarifications and Notices:
Calhoun County does not assume any responsibility for the cost of the preparation of your response to the request.
Calhoun County reserves the right to reject any and/or all submittals and waive any and/or all technicalities, of which the County deems to be in their best interest.
The County reserves the right at any time prior to entering into a formal contract, and for any reason, to suspend or terminate this project.
Equal Employment Opportunity: During the performance of this contract, the architect/engineer agrees as follows: The A/E will not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, creed, color, sex, age, national origin, place of birth, or physical handicap.
Calhoun County reserves the right to make changes to the RFQ, Cancel the RFQ, request clarifications, negotiate modifications to proposals, proceed with alternative delivery methods.
Proposal Instructions can be acquired at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (Old Courthouse), 20776 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424 or for more information call Kim Tanner at (850) 674-5049.
All proposals should be submitted no later than 2:00 pm on February 8, 2018 to:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, FL 32424
No proposals will be accepted after the time set for receipt of the proposals. Proposals will be awarded on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at the Board of County Commissioner’s meeting.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUI
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
LIVE WELL FINANCIAL, INC., Plaintiff,CASE NO.:2016-CA-000264
-vs.-
DIVISION:THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, CLAIMING BY, THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST, ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; DEBBIE HILTON, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; DEBBIE HILTON A/K/A DEBRA ANN HILTON, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; AMY INGLE, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; AMANDA DUTY, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; APRIL THREET, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; MARK GREPKE, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, AN OFFICER OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,Defendant(s).
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated the 13TH day of December, 2017, and entered in Case No. 2016-CA-000264, of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for CALHOUN County, Florida, wherein LIVE WELL FINANCIAL, INC., is the Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES OR OTHER CLAIMANTS, CLAIMING BY, THROUGH UNDER OR AGAINST, ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; DEBBIE HILTON, AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; DEBBIE HILTON A/K/A DEBRA ANN HILTON, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; AMY INGLE, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; AMANDA DUTY, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; APRIL THREET, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; MARK GREPKE, AS AN HEIR OF THE ESTATE OF ELLA MAE GREPKE A/K/A ELLA M. GREPKE, DECEASED; SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, AN OFFICER OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, are the defendants. I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash online at 20859 Central Avenue E, Blountstown, FL 32424 (front steps) at 11:00 AM C.S.T. on the 8th day of February, 2018, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOT #11 OF RACKLEY ESTATES AN UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT AN IRON PIPE MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 46 SECONDS EAST 1542.34 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE ON THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF J.W. RACKLEY ROAD; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 844.02 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE AND CALL THIS THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY 237.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 13 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST 93.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST 237.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 13 MINUTES 29 SECONDS EAST 93.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.THIS TRACT CONTAINS 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND IS LOCATED IN THE EAST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.
ALSO-
LOT #14 OF RACKLEY ESTATES AN UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCE AT AN IRON PIPE MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 15 MINUTES 46 SECONDS EAST 1356.34 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST, 843.89 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE ON THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD AND CALL THIS THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 13 MINUTES 29 SECONDS EAST 93.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST 237.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE; THENCE SOUTH 01 DEGREE 13 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST 93.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE ON THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD 237.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THIS TRACT CONTAINS 0.50 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AND IS LOCATED IN THE EAST 1/2 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
SUBJECT TO EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD.
LESS AND EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING:
COMMENCE AT AN IRON PIPE MARKING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 16, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 15 MINUTES 46 SECONDS EAST 1356.34 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST 962.39 FEET ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY TO FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD AND CALL THIS THE POINT OF BEGINNING. THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 13 MINUTES 29 SECONDS EAST 186.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS WEST 118.50 FEET; THENCE NORTH 01 DEGREE 13 MINUTES 29 SECONDS WEST 186 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF FLOY B. RACKLEY ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 31 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY RIGHT OF WAY OF SAID ROAD 118.50 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING FORMING THE WEST 1/2 OF LOTS 11 AND 14, RACKLEY ESTATES, AND UNRECORDED PLAT.
BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO HARRY A. GREPKE AND ELLA M. GREPKE BY DEED FROM WALLACE AND SONS CONSTRUCTION, INC., DATED AUGUST 1, 2005 AND RECORDED AUGUST 4, 2005 AT BOOK 303, PAGE 223.
Property Address: 15319 NW JW RACKLEY STREET, ALTHA, FL 32421
TAX ID/PARCEL NO.: 16-2N-09-0000-0013-1100
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
Dated this 19th day of December, 2017.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 17000003CAAXMX
VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC.
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ALISHA NICOLE QUELLET;
DAVID GREGORY QUELLET;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff’s Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on June 21, 2017, in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Southeast Central Avenue, East Blountstown, Florida 32424in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 25th day of January, 2018 at 11:00 AM CST on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:
Commence at a 5/8 inch iron rod (PSM 5943) marking the Northeast corner of Section 18, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida and run thence North 89 degrees 44 minutes 13 seconds West along the Northerly boundary of said Section 18, a distance of 2,323.53 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING thence South 00 degrees 15 minutes 47 seconds West, a distance of 525.23 feet to the Northerly maintained right of way boundary of Porter Grade; thence Northwesterly along said Northerly maintained right of way boundary as follows: thence North 62 degrees 27 minutes 16 seconds West, a distance of 169.38 feet; thence North 57 degrees 13 minutes 27 seconds West, a distance of 324.57 feet; thence North 49 degrees 43 minutes 36 seconds West, a distance of 325.41 feet; thence North 58 degrees 33 minutes 15 seconds West, a distance of 52.47 feet; thence North 67 degrees 52 minutes 41 seconds West, a distance of 98.71 feet to the intersection of said Northerly maintained right of way boundary with the aforesaid Northerly boundary of Section 18; thence leaving said Northerly right of way boundary run thence South 89 degrees 44 minutes 13 seconds East along said Northerly boundary of Section 18, a distance of 809.98 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Together with the Mobile Home situated thereon which is affixed to the aforementioned real property and incorporated herein and which is intended by all parties to constitute a part of the realty and to pass with it. Said Mobile Home is identified as follows: 2014 CMHM Singlewide Mobile Home with Vehicle Identification Number WHC020730GA.:.
Property address: 9756 NW Porter Grade Road, Altha, FL 32421
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.
Carla Hand
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
As Clerk of the Court
By: Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case Number: 2017-CA-000012
Judge: GAY
IN RE: Forfeiture of:
$4,060.00 (Four Thousand and
Sixty Dollars) in U.S. Currency
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Rufus Cargile, III
Last Known Address: 2199 Ashleigh Avenue, Grand Ridge, FL 32442
Rufus Cargile, III
16724 SE Boyd Street, Apt. 723, Blountstown, FL 32424
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a forfeiture action has been filed against the above described currency by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. You are required to file an answer and any written defenses with the Clerk of the Court and to serve a copy of the answer and defenses on or before the 6th day of February 2018, on Rebecca Pettit, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, 11305 N. McKinley Drive, Tampa, Florida 33612. Failure to file your answer and defenses will result in a default being entered against you.
WITNESSED by hand and the Seal of the Court on this 19th day of December 2017.
The Honorable Carla Hand
Clerk of Court
Lori Flowers:
Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
for DESIGN/BUILD SERVICES
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
CALHOUN COUNTY JAIL KITCHEN ADDITION
Purpose:
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners, hereafter referred to as the “County” is soliciting qualifications packages from interested Design-Build teams for the delivery and furnishing of all necessary materials, labor, equipment and professional design services for the design and construction of a Kitchen Addition to the current jail facilities. The purpose of the project is to provide for the long term needs of Calhoun County, to replace the existing kitchen facility which is undersized for the current load.
All interested Proposers shall be required to comply with Florida Statute 287.055, Design-Build requirements. All short-listed Proposers will be required to post a Performance Bond and Payment Bond in the full amount of the contract. At this time, Proposers shall evidence their ability to maintain a Performance and Payment bond in the amount of at least $1 Million and at least $1 Million in Professional Liability insurance. All proposers and will be required to comply with all Standard Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action and Minority Business Enterprise requirements.
Selection Process:
The services being sought under this RFP are considered professional in nature. Consequently, the evaluation of the proposals will be based upon consideration of the demonstrated qualifications and capabilities of the proposers that will result in an award that is in the best interest of the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. The selection process will proceed as follows:
The County or the County’s Jail Committee will receive and review the Qualifications Packages and will determine the three most qualified firms.
The County reserves the right to award the project based on the qualifications submittals or entertain presentations from the top three firms.
Should presentations be conducted the firms will be ranked in order of preference and submitted to the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Clarifications and Notices:
Calhoun County does not assume any responsibility for the cost of the preparation of your response to the request.
Calhoun County reserves the right to reject any and/or all submittals and waive any and/or all technicalities, of which the County deems to be in their best interest.
The County reserves the right at any time prior to entering into a formal contract, and for any reason, to suspend or terminate this project.
Equal Employment Opportunity: During the performance of this contract, the architect/engineer agrees as follows: The A/E will not discriminate against any employee or applicant for employment because of race, creed, color, sex, age, national origin, place of birth, or physical handicap.
Calhoun County reserves the right to make changes to the RFQ, Cancel the RFQ, request clarifications, negotiate modifications to proposals, proceed with alternative delivery methods.
Proposal Instructions can be acquired at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (Old Courthouse), 20776 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424 or for more information call Kim Tanner at (850) 674-5049.
All proposals should be submitted no later than 2:00 pm on February 8, 2018 to:
Calhoun County Clerk’s Office
20859 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, FL 32424
No proposals will be accepted after the time set for receipt of the proposals. Proposals will be awarded on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at the Board of County Commissioner’s meeting.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)