Joyce Crews Buie, age 88, of Newville, Alabama passed away Saturday, January 6, 2018 in Dothan.
She was born near Samson, Alabama to the late William Thomas Crews and Rebecca (Garrett) Crews. She lived most of her life in Dothan and Blountstown before moving to Newville in 2004. She was retired from Hardee’s in Blountstown and in earlier years was employed by Dothan Manufacturing Company. She was a member of Oakey Grove Baptist Church near Abbeville.
Surviving relatives include two daughters, Barbara Adams and her husband, Reverend Don Adams of Newville and Donna Tucker and her husband, Mike of Crestview; a son, Bill Buie and his wife, Pam of Huntsville, Alabama; six grandchildren, John Adams and his wife, Holli, Donna McCoy and her husband, Chris, Thomas Adams and his wife, Farrah, Richard Tucker and his wife, Angela, Christopher Tucker and Falan Buie; seven great-grandchildren, Anna Adams, Abigail Adams, Cason McCoy, Cailin McCoy, Elizabeth Adams and her husband, Josh Starling, Emery Adams, and Jennifer Tucker.
Graveside services were held 11:00 a.m., Sunday, January 7 in Pine Memorial Cemetery with Reverend Don Adams officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Oakey Grove Baptist Church, c/o Winnie Murray, 1043 Columbia Road, Abbeville, AL 36310.
Adams Funeral Home assisted the family with local arrangements.