Wayne Anthony Luke, age 67, of Altha passed away December 23, 2017 in Altha. Born in Chicago, Illinois, September 24, 1950, Wayne was the son of the late Walter Luke, Sr. and Erma (Engwall) Luke. He lived most of his life in Altha and was a dredge boat worker.
In addition to his parents, Walter and Erma Luke, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Timothy Luke and a sister, Sharon Hironimus.
Survivors include his brother, Daryl James Luke of Altha and a sister, Victoria Grogan of Wisconsin.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.