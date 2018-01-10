Dorothy V. Knipschield, age 96, of Abe Springs, FL passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 03, 2018 at her home.
Born on October 10, 1921 in Wisconsin, she was one of seven children to Charles and Mary Roberts. She lived most of her adult life in Washington State where she raised nine children and was the head housekeeper at the Pony Soldier Hotel in Walla Walla, Washington. Her later years were spent in Abe Springs living with her daughter Ruth Wood and husband Arthur.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold Knipschield, son Dennis Knipschield, and grandchildren, Kathy Alley and Bobby Boyles.
Survivors include four daughters, Ruth Wood and her husband, Arthur Wood of Abe Springs, Kathy Tingvall and her husband, Don Tingvall of Washington State, Cheryl Collins and her husband, Ron Collins of Sterling Virginia, and Dora Lea Louton of Washington State; three sons, David Knipschield and his wife, Debbie Knipschield of Washington State, Donald Knipschield of San Jose California, Danny Knipschield of South Dakota and Frank Knipschield of Washington State; 21 grandchildren, Billy, Barbie, Teresa, Michael, Kim, Tim, Waylon, Tammy, Travis, Andrea, Melissa, Alisha, Todd, Claudette, Deanna and Dawna; 41 great grandchildren and 11 great-great- grandchildren.
A celebration of life was held on Saturday, January 6 at her home at 2:00 pm.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.