Wanda Sue Boggs Howell, 79, passed away Thursday, January 4th, 2017.
She was born on August 27, 1938 in Blountstown to Vincent Meigs Boggs and Ina Edwards Boggs. She lived most of her life in Blountstown with the exception of Panama Canal Zone and California as a child moving with her Navy family and later as a young adult in Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Gainesville, and Hollywood. She returned in 1967 to Blountstown and remained until her death. She worked at a number of jobs through the years- secretary, receptionist/secretary for M. W. Eldridge, owner of a children’s nursery, and last but not least a teacher with the Calhoun County School system. She went back to school at Florida State University after her four children were born to get the degree she had wanted for so long. She talked of rocking two babies at one time with her textbook propped up in front of her to study at night. Through diligent effort she obtained her education degree and began her career as a teacher in January of 1975. She taught at Blountstown Elementary School for 14 years and moved to ESE Coordinator and Staffing Specialist in 1989 and Director of ESE in 2001. She was certified in Early Childhood, Elementary Education, Reading, and Educational Leadership earning her Masters Degree along the way from FSU.
She was known for her wit and being forthright. She always spoke her mind and was determined to get the job done correctly. She was intelligent, earning the honor of valedictorian in her high school graduating class of 1956 and continued to learn throughout her life. Upon her retirement in 2002, she continued to work at Calhoun Liberty Abstract Company serving as secretary for her son. She was a faithful and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Her greatest love was her family. She loved her children and grandchildren with unwavering devotion. She was always ready to help in any way needed. She was “Granny Sue” to all, even those who didn’t belong to her. She is survived by her three daughters, Lynne Wahlquist and her husband, Patrick of Bristol, Renee’ Jeppson and her husband, Rhett of Blountstown, Sherri Shuler and her husband, David of Bristol; one son, Ray Howell and his wife, Allyson of Blountstown; and a brother-in-law, Lester Raney of Panama City; 12 grandchildren, Laura, Holly, Andrew, Melanie, Heidi, Hayden, Hyrum, Thomas, Emily, Caroline, Sarah, and Hans; 5 great-grandchildren, Capri, Callum, Cohen, Arrabella, and Greyson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vincent Meigs Boggs and Ina Edwards Boggs, and sister Meigs Boggs Raney.
Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bristol on Thursday, January 11th at 12 noon E.S.T. Family will receive friends at 10:30 E.S.T. prior to the service time at the church. Internment will follow in Boggs Cemetery in Blountstown.
Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-643-3636, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Howell family with their arrangements.