Iristeen “Tina” Atwell, age 76, of Bristol passed away Saturday, December 30, 2017 in Tallahassee.
She was born in Telogia, August 26, 1941, to the late J. L. and Lois E. (Whitehead) Finch. Tina lived in Liberty County all her life and was retired from Liberty County School System where she worked in Food Service. She was a member of Bristol First Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, J. L. and Lois Finch, she was preceded in death by her husband, Malcom “Gene” Atwell and a sister, Ernestine Hires.
Survivors include her son, Donald Atwell and longtime companion, Joyce Barker of Bristol; her daughter, Tammy Stephens and her husband, Ricky, also of Bristol; four grandchildren, Ashley Bennett, Mac Atwell, Gina Burke, and Jason Hires; five great-grandchildren, Tommy Hatcher, Sara Burke, Peyton Hires, Cadence Hires, and Greenley Hires; and a longtime best friend, Martha Jane Jacobs.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, January 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Bristol First Baptist Church with Reverend Damon Fountain officiating. Interment followed in Lake Mystic Cemetery in Bristol.
Adams Funeral Home assisted with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.