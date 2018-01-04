Another Amazing Year for Healthy Start

Each year the Chipola Healthy Start Coalition works to ensure that every mom-to-be and every child under the age of three in our community is healthy, and receives the care and support they need.
2017 has turned out to be another successful year for Healthy Start providing care coordination and educational services for families in Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, and Washington counties. In conjunction with providing services, Healthy Start also had the privilege to participate in numerous community activities throughout the year, in each of the five counties. From community health and wellness fairs, back to school bashes, Goat Day in Blountstown, the Rodeo in Bonifay, and many other community events. Healthy Start was there to show support and to share the many wonderful benefits the program has to offer.
This year has also brought many changes to Healthy Start. One of the more significant changes was a change in leadership. Lisa Grice, CHSC executive director for the last five years retired in February. Although she will continue to be missed, her hard work and dedication left a lasting positive impact on the health of many moms and babies in our area. To continue this legacy of outstanding care, former Associate Director Theresa Harrison was selected to take up the position of Executive Director, while Amy Riley returned to the Coalition as the new Program Director.
As this year comes to a close, Healthy Start is already gearing up for the new year. In the upcoming year, the organization will revise its system of care to include more intensive referral services for families, as well as more opportunities for women to receive interconceptual counseling services. To further assist our community, Healthy Start also compiled and published one of our areas most comprehensive resource directories to ensure all families have a clear and reliable pathway to any further assistance they might need beyond those services offered through the Healthy Start Program. These improvements are a continuation of the Chipola Healthy Start Coalition’s commitment to excellent service and to ensure every pregnancy is healthy and that every baby has a healthy start.
Chipola Healthy Start is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information on the Healthy Start Program or available services, please contact the Coalition offices at 1-866-591-2852, or visit www.chipolahealthystart.org.