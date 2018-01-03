Mrs. Delilah J. Traylor, age 86, of Bristol, FL went home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2018 at her home.
Delilah was born on September 17, 1931in Pace, FL to Gilbert Edward Jones and Jeanette (Baldwin) Jones and had lived in Bristol since 1948. She was a homemaker and worked as a secretary at Bristol Elementary School for over 24 years. Delilah was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bristol since 1949 where she served as secretary for many years. She truly loved her family and her flower gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, J. L. Traylor, 2 brothers, Joseph Terry Jones and Ted Jones.
Survivors include,
3 sons, James L. (Jimmy) Traylor, Jr. and his wife, Blanche of Bristol, FL
Ronald Edward (Ronny) Traylor and his wife, Barbara of Bristol, FL
John Michael Traylor and his wife, Kim of Bristol, FL
2 brothers, Edward A. Jones and his wife, Onuice of Bristol, FL
George A. Jones of Crawfordville, FL
1 sister, Floretta Baker of Bristol, FL
7 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren
Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 4, 2018 at 11:00 am (EST) at the First Baptist Church in Bristol with Reverend Victor Walsh officiating. Interment will follow in Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 4, 2018 from 10:00 am (EST) until service time at 11:00 am (EST) at the First Baptist Church in Bristol. In lieu of flowers the family request contribution be made to the Bristol First Baptist Church Building Fund or to Covenant Hospice in Tallahassee, FL. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.