Delbert Darryl Melvin, 57, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 at his home.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1960 in Blountstown to Delbert Lee Melvin and Carolyn Mercer Melvin and had lived in Calhoun County all of his life. He worked as a Motor Grader Operator for Calhoun County Road Department for 20 years and also worked for Glenn T. Warren Construction Co. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and truly loved the outdoors. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents Delbert and Carolyn Melvin, his brother Clint Melvin, and a son inlaw Brian Beiler.
Survivors include two sons, Lee Dishong and his wife, Mary Amanda of Tallahassee and Delbert Darrell Melvin, Jr. of Bristol; two daughters, Tiffany Beiler of Altha and Susan Sanders and her husband P.A. of Panacea; two brothers, Clyde Melvin of Clarksville and Lamar Hatcher and his wife, Debbie of Marianna; two sisters, Debbie Parrish and her husband, Fletcher of Altha and Shawna Reese of Clarksville; six grandchildren, Jacob, Alex, Kalee, Emily, Baylee and Trent; and his maternal grandmother, Christanner Mercer of Cypress.
Funeral services were held Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 1:00 pm (CST) at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church in Clarksville with Bill Melvin officiating. Interment followed in Travelers Rest Cemetery.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266