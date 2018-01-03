Katherine Louise (Perry) Morgan left us to be with the Lord on November 13, 2017 at the age of 80 surrounded by family members.
Katherine Louise (Perry) Morgan left us to be with the Lord on November 13, 2017 at the age of 80 surrounded by family members. She was born in Alexandria, Louisiana and raised in Glenmora, Louisiana.
She graduated from Glenmora High School in 1955 and George Stone Vol-Tech in Pensacola, Florida in 1984 where she resided until she arrived in 1988 in Calhoun County.
Previously, she was employed at Elder Oxygen Mfg. Co in San Diego, California, Navy Exchange in Yokosuka Japan and while in Calhoun County, was owner-operator of Longleaf Nursery for 18 years where she excelled at growing plants and gardening. Katherine was a wonderful cook and seamstress.
Among her many contributions to her community, Katherine was a member of the Aviation Boatswain Mates Association, Amvets Post 231 Auxiliary, Scottish Rite Ladies Association, served as supervisor and pollworker at Shelton Corner precinct for Calhoun County, and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church Altha, Florida.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Otto Vesta Perry and Minnie Ollie (Jenkins) Perry, her sisters Cornelia and Rebecca and her brother Ray.
Katherine leaves behind her loving husband of 37 years, Charles F. Morgan Sr., children Natalie Booth & her husband Jim of Brentwood, California, Dina Kuhns of Yuma, Arizona, and stepson Charles F. Morgan, Jr. and his wife Carina of North Shore, Hawaii. She has six grandchildren, one great-grandson and one brother, Sheldon Perry as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special appreciation goes to Katherine’s niece Cynthia who provided special loving care and assistance during Katherine’s illness.
A celebration of Katherine’s life will be held Thursday, January 4th, 2018 at Hillcrest Baptist Church on Hwy 274 near Altha, Florida beginning at 10:00am. Final interment will be scheduled at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, FL at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly suggests contributions be made in memory of Katherine to Hillcrest Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.
Katherine will always be remembered and loved.
