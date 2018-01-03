Judith C. Kirkland, age 66, of Blountstown passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2017 in Panama City.
Judith was born in Port St. Joe to the late McKinley and Evelyn (Maloney) Horton on August 31, 1951. She lived in Blountstown all her life and was of the Baptist faith. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband, James Kirkland; a son, James Lucas Kirkland; a daughter, Kim Todd Moon and her husband, Dave; three grandchildren, George Brown, and Thomas and Joshua Todd, all of Blountstown; and a sister, Shirley Leduc of North Carolina.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, January 2 in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.