CALHOUN COUNTY
December 24
Marquice Rashad Smith - contempt of court/viol injunction protection domestic violence
David Sonsalla - reisist officer/fail to obey police or fire department
December 27
Benjamin Myles Barfield - damage property- criminal mischielf/1000 dols or more, damage property - criminal mischief/1000 dols or more, assault/inrtent threat to do violence
Angela Florie Blackmon - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Zeffery Lane Moss - aggravated assault/with deadly weapon without intent to kill, kidnap-false imprisonment/adult
December 29
Von Terrell Holmes - withhold support
Isiah Nygee Merritt - out of county warrant
December 31
Ventura Brown - resist officer
January 1
Debbie Lynn Pizani - failure to appear
John Tom Sullivan - sex assault, victim 12 YOA older special conditions
Cody Zebbie Chepa - narcotic equip, Marijuana possession with intent to sell/deliver
Sheriff's Log for 01-03-18
