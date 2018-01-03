Sheriff's Log for 01-03-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
December 24
Marquice Rashad Smith - contempt of court/viol injunction protection domestic violence
David Sonsalla - reisist officer/fail to obey police or fire department
December 27
Benjamin Myles Barfield - damage property- criminal mischielf/1000 dols or more, damage property - criminal mischief/1000 dols or more, assault/inrtent threat to do violence
Angela Florie Blackmon - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Zeffery Lane Moss - aggravated assault/with deadly weapon without intent to kill, kidnap-false imprisonment/adult
December 29
Von Terrell Holmes - withhold support
Isiah Nygee Merritt - out of county warrant
December 31
Ventura Brown - resist officer
January 1
Debbie Lynn Pizani - failure to appear
John Tom Sullivan - sex assault, victim 12 YOA older special conditions
Cody Zebbie Chepa - narcotic equip, Marijuana possession with intent to sell/deliver

LIBERTY COUNTY
December 18
Ronnie Dale Hathaway - petit theft
Robert Willilam Kersey - bond revoked.
Carrie Mayo - child neglect
Christal Lynn Metzler - holding for Gulf Co.
December 19
Jessica Nicole Brock - holding for Gulf Co.
December 20
Amy Marie Dougherty - contempt of court-criminal contempt
Keith Edward Summerlin - drugs-possess-control substance without prescription
December 21
Dallas Rodesha Hogans - cruelty toward child-abuse child without great bodily har, neglect child-neglect child with great bodily harm
Stephanie N. Simmons - probation violation
December 22
Melville James Norlander - trespassing-structure or conveyance
December 24
Heather Rene Coyle - holding for Gulf Co.
December 26
James Milton Ammons - probation violation, destroying evidence, drug equip-possess-and/or sell
Donny Lamar Bolding - destroying evidence, drug equip-possess-and/or sell
December 27
Brittney Shiver - VOP
December 28
Christellyn Denise Sweet - out of county warrant
December 29
Deborah Ann Tucker - drugs sell Methamphetamine, public order crimes, drug equip-possess-and/or use
Tommy Wayne Tucker - possession of weapon or ammo by convicted FLA felon
December 30
Fred Clifford Massey - possession of weapon or ammo by convicted FLA felon
December 31
Sandra Kay Jarrell - disorderly intoxication
The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


