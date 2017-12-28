Altha downs Liberty Co., 67-55

Rhett Bodiford led the Cats with 27 points. Specncer Sneads added 16 points and 7 rebounds. Joesph Varnum added 10 points and 5 assists. Mason Smith contributed 8 points and 4 rebounds. Trace Newman chipped in with 6 points and 8 rebounds. Liberty County was led by Brady Peddie’s 18 points. Brice Dillmore added 14 points.
“After the first quarter, we played pretty good basketball. We have a lot of potential, but we have not completely stepped up and competed every second of every game. We could surprise some people down the stretch, but we have to become more consistent on both end.” commented Coach Rogers.
Liberty County won the junior varsity game 42-20. Jaeden Ross led the Cats’ with 8 points. Trace Mears and Justin Bybee each added 5 points.
Altha 35
Aucilla Christian 47
In an afternoon game, Aucilla was able to knock off the host Wildcats 47-35. Aucilla led the entire game.
Spencer Sneads scored 11 points. Mason Smith added 9 points. Rhett Bodiford scored 8 points. Trace Newman contributed 7 points.
“I would love to say that one team slowed it down. However, this was full throttle up and down the court. We shot 7% from the floor. We gave up 27 offensive rebounds. We missed 8 layups. We had over 30 turnovers. I guess we were in the giving spirit at Christmas.” commented Coach Rogers. “I know we are young. We play 7 kids: 2 juniors, 4 sophomores and a freshman; but that is not an excuse for not being prepared to play. These kids have 9 games under their belt, the inexperience card has been revoked. Hopefully, we can use this to grow from; if you are not growing then you are dying. We have to try and teach a life lesson here and not let this happen again. I know I have great kids that work hard, I will not give up on them on their progress. I just need them to continue to improve and not take a step backward.”
Aucilla Christian won the junior varsity game 30-25. Jaeden Ross led the Cats’ with 9 points. Trace Mears added 6 points.