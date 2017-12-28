Altha’s Make-A-Mess

in from Altha Public School...
Thursday, December 28. 2017
Each year PTO sponsors this event along with help of other parents and others in the community to give elementary students a chance to create holiday crafts.

Special thanks to Santa who was able to take a break from his busy schedule and stop by for a few pictures with the kids!







