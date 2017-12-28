BES Christmas Program

Thursday, December 28. 2017
Blountstown Elementary School enjoyed the Christmas program on Friday, December 15th.

The fifth graders did a wonderful job and a special thanks to Mrs. Kimbrel and the fifth grade teachers for your hard work. Our students are excited and can't wait for Christmas to arrive!
