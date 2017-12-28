Calhoun-Liberty employees adopt two families in Christmas project

Hospital leaders at Calhoun-Liberty Hospital recently asked the Employee Committee to consider sponsoring two families as an opportunity to help others in our community. One family from Calhoun County and a single mom and her children from Liberty County were selected for the project. Seven children in all ranging in age from 1 to 17 plus adults would receive gifts, clothing, baby supplies plus Christmas dinner.
Through the Committee, every department at the hospital was asked to sponsor gifts requested by the two families. Santa’s elves were extremely enthusiastic with nearly every employee participating in some way by either contributing money or buying and wrapping an estimated 50 presents.
“When all was said and done, these two families were very well taken care of at this special time of year and we as an employee family were able to give back to our community. It’s a way for us to say thank you for all that this community does for us as employees of the hospital,” a Committee spokesman noted.
Barbie Alday chairs the Employee Committee and was assisted by Sandra Watson, Pearl Clayton, Robert Meeks, Sam Davis, Olivia Ham, Tommy Whitfield, Tammy Peters, Janna Matautia and Bruce Davis.