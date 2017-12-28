The GFWC Blountstown Woman’s Club had a smashing success with their Annual Christmas Potluck and Arts & Crafts Exhibit. Under the leadership of President Helen Maloy, Thursday, December 14, was a Christmas spectacular in the Club House at the Pioneer Settlement. Warmth from the crackling flames in the fireplace, multi-colored sparkling lights on the Christmas tree, wrapped presents beneath that would later be drawn by number and opened, would offer much surprise and joy. Helen and Connie Williford, club secretary, decorated tables for the Potluck Luncheon with freshly cut pine and greens from out-of-doors, pinecones, gold glittery ornaments with accents of red.
The Arts & Crafts Exhibit went well. Long tables at the side of the huge room were set up with sea green silk cloths. Club members arrived early to leave their art and craft items for later judging and prizes. Club member, Audra Pace relinquished her chairman position for the exhibit, and Sally Blizzard, a club member for over a year and a half, took the reins. Sally is the sort of club member everyone wants to have -- i.e. responsible, hard-working, creative, always going above and beyond what is expected. She is cheerful, positive, and as Public Issues Chair in the club, always has many new ideas about community betterment.
Sally categorized, labelled, did written descriptions of all twenty art works that came in. These ranged from a gorgeous quilt made by June Clemons, to a Fairy Palace, a small boxed exhibit that was made from natural materials -- leaves, seeds, pieces of wood, etc.
Exhibit judging began at 10:00 am with well-known local artists Anna Gitana Layton and Charles Carman Pierce doing the honors. They have judged this event for several years, and with them this day was out-of-towner, pro in quilts and stitchery, Sindy Foster, selected by Pace. All of the art projects were exceptional with nine winning 1st place, seven won 2nd, and four were in 3rd place.
A delicious gourmet and southern potluck was served a noon with relaxed and mellow moods prevailing. A gift exchange following the meal brought oodles of delights, and a green and red holiday wreath created by Sally Blizzard was raffled off and won by Connie Williford, now adorning her home’s front door. Charles Carman Pierce artist, donated one of his 12” x 10” framed prints of the “Church and Old School” at the Pioneer Settlement. This print was raffled off, monies going to the Settlement and the Woman’s Club. This was a beautiful print.
James Williford played background music, Christmas carols, on the Club’s newly-tuned piano, and Hayleigh Elizabeth Rattin, Blizzard’s granddaughter, performed a touching flute solo. Most evident on this day was the fact that out of all that occurs, Kindness, Giving, and Love prevail.