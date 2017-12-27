Ellis Yon, age 79, of Kinard passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 in Panama City.
Born in Kinard, October 1, 1938, Ellis was the son of the late Jessie L. and Pearl (Johnson) Yon. He lived in Calhoun County all his life and was the owner of Yon’s Store at the Junction. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his nephew, Tim Anderson of Somerset, Kentucky and special friends, Don and Gwen McGill of Kinard.
Services were held on Tuesday, December 26 at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home with Claude McGill and Matt Spencer officiating. Interment followed in Nettle Ridge Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.