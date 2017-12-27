Jack Andrew (Andy) Bowman, age 53, of Altha, FL passed away Friday, December 22, 2017 in Panama City, FL.
Born on November 19, 1964 in Blountstown, FL, Andy was the son of Jack J. Bowman and Mary Lou Young Bowman. He lived all his life in Calhoun County and was of the Baptist Faith. He graduated from Blountstown High School in 1982. He played baseball at BHS, played trumpet in the high school band, and earned a baseball scholarship from George Wallace Community College in Dothan, AL where he was a pitcher 1982-1984. He was an electrician by trade and a long-time member of the National Rifle Association.
Andy was an avid hunter and fisherman and would watch any type of televised sporting event he could find, but his first love and loyalty was to the FSU Seminoles where he occasionally attended football and baseball games. He liked to grill and cook and would invite friends and family to enjoy his culinary skills. He loved his high school classmates and they loved him. He was always joking around and funny, but he also had a tender heart and compassion for others.
Andy was preceded in death locally by his parents, Jack and Mary Lou, and by his maternal grandparents, Lonnie F. Young, Gladys Bailey Parrish, and J.C. Parrish.
Survivors include one daughter, Katrina Bowman of Cottonwood, AL, one son, Justin Bowman of Tallahassee, FL, three grandchildren, Kaylee, Braelynn, and Gage, one sister, Verena Nix of Altha, FL, one nephew, Brandon Bittner of Lansing, KS, and those who he thought of as brothers, Thad “Monk” Simmons, Travis Parrish, Fletcher Parrish, and Troy Walden.
Due to the holidays, a memorial and celebration of life will be announced at a later date. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.