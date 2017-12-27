Rev. Chiquita Jacobs

Reverend Chiquita Jacobs, age 70, of Bristol, FL passed away Saturday, December 23, 2017 in Tallahassee, FL.
Chiquita was born on September 12, 1947 to Alvin Morris and Nellie (Richards) Morris and had lived in Liberty County all of her life. She retired after 15 years serving as Librarian at the Maxwell Harrell Library. She was a member of the Crusaders Restoration Ministries Church of Bristol where she served as associate Pastor.
Survivors include, her husband of 53 years, Vermire Jacobs of Bristol, FL; 2 sons, Robert Jacobs and his wife, Renee of Bristol, FL and David Jacobs and his wife, Melissa of Bristol, FL; 1 daughter, Patrice Durden and her husband, Matt of Bristol, FL; 2 brothers, Goree Odom of Blountstown, FL and Jessie Odom and his wife, Peggy of Telogia, FL; 4 sisters, Marie Skinner and her husband, Albert of New Brockton, AL, Emma Jean Davis and her husband, Donnie of Savannah, GA, Loretta Turner and her husband, James of Midland City, AL, Delores Wieszalski and her husband, Bruce of Newton, AL; 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 28, 2017 at 11:00 AM (EST) at the Bristol Assembly of God Church in Bristol with Pastor Myrna Carnley and Pastor Arthur Wood officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation. The family will accept flowers but anyone wishing may make contributions to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.