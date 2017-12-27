Mr. Marion Eugene (Gene) Ayers, age 77, of Altha, FL passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017 at his home.
Gene was born in Altha on October 18, 1940 to John Marion Ayers and Ruby Irene (Hanes) Ayers and had lived in Calhoun County all of his life. He worked in many different occupations including, farming, welding, mechanic and heavy equipment operator. Gene was truly an avid fisherman and enjoyed cooking and eating the fish he caught. He served in the United States Army National Guard for a number of years and was a member of the Altha United Methodist Church. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, John Marion Ayers and Ruby Irene (Hanes) Ayers, a sister, Frances Wheatley Livingston.
Survivors include his wife, Pat Ayers of Altha, FL; 2 daughters, Sara Kay, Waldorff and her husband, Jim of Altha, FL, Joy Ree Ashmore and her husband, Steve of Altha, FL; 1 sister, Shirley Jernigan of Altha, FL; 3 grandchildren, Jordan Waldorff, Chelsea Barac and Hannah Waldorff; 1 great-grandchild, Bella Barac; several nieces and nephews
Funeral services were held Tuesday, December 26, 2017 at 11:00 am (CST) at the Altha United Methodist Church with Reverend John King officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Altha, FL. Memorial contributions can be made to the Altha United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 456, Altha, FL 32421.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.