BPD presents bikes to BES students

Thursday, December 21. 2017
Blountstown Elementary School would like to thank the Blountstown Police Department for hosting the annual Bike Give Away.

Chief Kipper Mallory and Officer Leo Marlow gave five girl bikes and five boy bikes to ten lucky students.

All third, fourth, and fifth grade names were put in a hat and ten names were drawn.

Before the drawing, Fireman Ben gave a presentation on bike safety. The girls that won bikes were Christina Smith, MaKayla King, Tiffany Hilton, Anahi Pais, and Aubrianna Peacock-Raya. The boy winners were Luke Goodwin, Landen Allen, Timothy Snipes, Kaden Fain, and Matthew Mufti.

Congratulations boys and girls and thanks again to the Blountstown Police Department and Fireman Ben.
