Wildcats fall to Wewa Gators, 62-60 in homecoming game by Coach Jimmy Rogers

Altha jumped out to a 12-11 first quarter lead and extended it to 5 (25-20) with 4:36 remaining in 2nd quarter. The Cats’ then had a two minute spell with turnovers that led to 12 unanswered points by the Gators. The Gators lead 37-30 at the half.
Altha came back the third quarter and took the lead back (53-52) on a 3 pointer by Rhett Bodiford with 20 seconds remining in the quarter. The final quarter saw the game go back and forth, the Cats’ trailed 61-60 when they missed a 3 pointer with 1;26 to go in regulation. The Cats’ forced a turnover and came back with a set play in which again they missed a three pointer and a tip to take the lead with 28 seconds left. The Cats’ then pressed and were forced to foul the Gators with 8 seconds left.
Peraree made one of two free throws and the Cats’ called timeout immediately. Altha hurried the ball down the floor and kicked the ball out for a shot, which would have given the Cats’ the win, but the ball rattled around the goal as time expired.
“I was pleased with our effort. I made a few mistakes this game. The kids played their hearts out, this loss was on me. We will make adjustments and will continue to improve as the season goes.” commented Coach Rogers after the loss.
Spencer Sneads led the charge with 25 points and 13 rebounds. Rhett Bodiford added 14 points and 6 rebounds. Mason Smith contributed 9 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Trace Newman added 7 points. Cole Fielder added 6 points in the loss.
The junior varsity also lost 43-42 in an exciting game. Trace Mears led the effort with 15 points. Wyatt Burch added 11 points. Jacob Caulley scored 8 points. Jaeden Ross chipped in with 6 points. Jaron Austin added 2 points for the Cats’.
Altha Middle 34 Blountstown Middle 35
At Tolar, Altha led the entire game until Darion Mills scored with 18 seconds left to give BMS the tournament win.
Trace Mears led the Cats with 16 points. Wyatt Burch added 7 points. Justin Bybee contributed 6 points. Jordan Granger led BMS with 17 points.The loss ended the Cats’ season with a 13-7 record.
“This group has a lot of talent. We beat BMS twice and could have won today but you have to give them credit. BMS played hard and did the little things to win. We will continue to get better and look forward to seeing this group improve over time.” commented Coach Rogers.