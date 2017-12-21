BMS Girls win Conference Championship

The Blountstown Middle School Lady Tigers concluded their season this past Thursday by defeating Wewa 28-13 in the semifinal and then going on to defeat Franklin County 24-12 in the championship game.
In the first game against Wewa, Taniyah Washington led the way with 19 points doing so in style dazzling the crowd with some breathtaking dribbling and pin-point accurate assists.
In the championship game the Tigers came up against a tough Franklin County team. BMS jumped to a 12-1 lead after the first quarter. The Tigers then maintained in control throughout the rest of the game and won 24-12, winning their second consecutive Conference Championship.
In the championship game the Tigers were lead once again by Taniyah Washington who scored 14 points, while Mary Washington chipped in 8 points and helped control the
post with her tough defense and rebounding.
For the season the Tigers were lead by Taniyah Washington who averaged 15 points per game, followed by Mary Washington at 9.45 ppg, Emily Calam at 2.55 ppg, and Karenda Ivory at 2.36 ppg.
Thank you to the administration at BMS, the cheerleaders, the players and their parents for their continued support. Good luck to this special group of 8th graders as they move on to BHS!