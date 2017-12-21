Altha Homecoming Week

Altha Public School celebrated their Homecoming last week!
The students and staff enjoyed a week of games, dress up days, and a parade. They kicked off the week with “Merica Monday” with students decked out in red, white, and blue attire. “Tacky Tourist Tuesday” followed with everyone in their tackiest travel attire. “White out Wednesday” was a hit, as was Disney Day on Thursday! Friday wrapped up the week of fun with Purple and Gold Day and students came decked out in purple and gold to support their basketball team.
Photos by Altha’s TV Production Class & especially Taylor Young