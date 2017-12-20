Ruthie Carroway, age 79, passed away December 10, in Tallahassee.
Ruthie was born in born in Blountstown April 4, 1938 to Raymon and Myrtia Coxwell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Carroway; 2 brothers, Charles William and Herman Coxwell; one sister, Ida Mae Greenfield.
Survivors include a daughter, Debra Panebianco of Tallahassee; 2 sons: Charles David Carroway of Wood and Ray Carroway of Navarre; a sister, Avie Dell Holley of Clarksville; a brother, Albert Coxwell of Tallahassee; 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.
Memorialization was by cremation.