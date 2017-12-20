Ruthie Carroway

Posted by
Administrator
in Obituaries
Wednesday, December 20. 2017
Comments (0)
Ruthie Carroway, age 79, passed away December 10, in Tallahassee.

Ruthie was born in born in Blountstown April 4, 1938 to Raymon and Myrtia Coxwell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Carroway; 2 brothers, Charles William and Herman Coxwell; one sister, Ida Mae Greenfield.
Survivors include a daughter, Debra Panebianco of Tallahassee; 2 sons: Charles David Carroway of Wood and Ray Carroway of Navarre; a sister, Avie Dell Holley of Clarksville; a brother, Albert Coxwell of Tallahassee; 5 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren.
Memorialization was by cremation.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 