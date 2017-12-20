Sue Butler, age 72, of Bristol passed away Friday, December 15, 2017 in Tallahassee.
Born in Quincy, May 23, 1945, Sue was the daughter of the late Cecil Warren Shepard and Ettie G. (Israel) Shepard. She was a convenience store operator, a homemaker, and was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church near Greensboro.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her sister, Shirley Chambers and two uncles, R. L. and Johnny Israel.
Survivors include her constant companion of thirty years, Alvin Jacobs of Bristol; a son, Eric Butler of Bristol; two daughters, Alisa Butler of Greensboro and Kimberly Causey and her husband, John of Havana; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a sister, Cathy Blackburn and her husband, Terry of Bristol; and a special niece, Sonnie Rowan of Havana.
Services will be Monday, December 18, 2:00 p.m. ET, at Bristol Church of God with Pastor Terry Blackburn officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery near Greensboro. The family will receive friends an hour prior to service time (1:00 p.m. ET) at the church.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.