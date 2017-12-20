Mary Ellen Bowen, 62, of Bristol, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017.
She was born in Blountstown on September 28, 1955 to John Jordan Guy and Pearl Missouri Keel Guy Coley. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, David Charles Bowen, brothers, Travis Jackson Guy, Charles Lenwood Guy and sister, Dorothy Lee Tipton.
She is survived by three sons: William Joseph Guy, Thomas Allen Bowen and Michael Patrick Bowen; brother, James Hancel Guy and sisters: Willie Mae O’Bryan, Lois Bonnie Bennett, Emily Marie McGee, Betty Louise Wilkinson, Barbara Ann Whitfield, Jonnie Joy Sellers, Audrey Carolyn Peddie and Hester Alice Coyne.
A private family graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at Sunny Hill Community Cemetery in Altha. Interment will follow.