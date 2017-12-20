Sheriff's Log for 12-20-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
December 15
Pamala Michele McMillan - violation of probation
December 16
Sheffield Tyrone - criminal registration/convicted felon
December 17
Kenneth Adrian Best - violation of probation
Barbara Ann Vaught - criminal registration/convicted felon

LIBERTY COUNTY
December 12
Krystal Dawn Easter - hallucinogen-mfg-schedule II, drug equip-poss-and or use
Maryanna Rose Graziano - hallucinogen-mfg-schedule II
Bonnie Hysmith - pass forged-altered instrument
Victoria Lynn Martinez - lar-grand 1st degree 100K dolls more or leo semi
Cara Bradley - violation of probation
December 13
Joey Gebriel Walker - probation violation
December 15
Margaret Denise Jenkins - serving weekends
Esdras Perez - serving weekends
Ivan Ramires - serving weekends
Julian Rivas - serving weekends
Geoffrey Thaw - battery or touch or strike
Lisa Vaughn - possession of weapon-or ammo by convicted Fla. felon
December 16
Tyler Leroy Ellison - firing weapon-in public or residental property
Keith Edward Summerlin - possession of weapon-or ammo by convicted Fla. felon

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


