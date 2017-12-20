Legals for 12/20/17
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 07-2017-CA-000040
WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A.
Plaintiff,
-vs-
JANICE M. HOLLEY; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JANICE M. HOLLEY; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2;
Defendant.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 22, 2017, and the Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Calhoun County, Florida, described as:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SW 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4 OF SECTION 27, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 8 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE RUN EAST 35 YARDS FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN EAST 70 YARDS; THENCE RUN SOUTH 70 YARDS; THENCE RUN WEST 70 YARDS; THENCE RUN NORTH 70 YARDS TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
a/k/a 27145 NE W.L. GODWIN RD., BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424-4259
at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 32424, on January 11, 2018 beginning at 11:00 A.M. CST.
If you are a person claiming a right to funds remaining after the sale, you must file a claim with the clerk no later than 60 days after the sale. If you fail to file a claim you will not be entitled to any remaining funds.
Dated this 4th day of December, 2017.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of said Circuit Court
BY: Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
IN THE 14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO: 2016-CA-000304
21st MORTGAGE CORPORATION,
Plaintiff,
-VS-
BRENDA W. SMITH; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA W. SMITH; RUBY MONDY; and UNKNOWN TENANT,
Defendant,
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment dated January 17, 2017, entered in Case No.: 2016-CA-000304 of the Circuit Court in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein 21st. MORTGAGE CORPORATION is the Plaintiff, and BRENDA W. SMITH and RUBY MONDY, are the Defendants, that Carla Hand, Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash, on December 28, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. CST at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. E., Blountstown, FL 32424 on the front steps of the courthouse, on the prescribed date on the following described real property as set forth in the Final Judgment:
EXHIBIT “A”
Beginning at the Northwest corner of the South 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4 of Section 33, Township 2 North, Range 9 West, and thence North 87°43’30” East along the North line of said eighty, 890 feet, for the Point of Beginning; thence South 2°31’24” West 396 feet; thence South 87°43’30” West 210 feet; thence North 02°31’24” West 396 feet; thence North 87°43’30” East 210 feet, more or less, back to the Point of Beginning.
Subject to a 20 foot ingress and egress Easement along the South side of the above described lands.
Also Subject to a 20 foot ingress and egress easement along the East side of lands described above and more particularly described as follows:
Commence at the Southeast corner of the South 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4; thence run South 87°43’30” West 210 feet to the Southeast corner of lands described above and the Point of Beginning; thence run North 2°31’24” West 230 feet; thence South 87°43’30” West 20 feet; thence run 2°31’24” East 230 feet; thence run North 87°43’30” East 20 feet, more or less back to the Point of Beginning. Section 33, Township 2 North, Range 9 West.
Together with the right to utilize the following described easement for ingress and egress: Beginning at the Southeast corner of the South 1/2 of the Northwest 1/4; thence South 2°31’24” East 20 feet; thence South 87°43’30” West 210 feet; thence along a curve to the right of a radius of 20 feet, a chord bearing of North 47°24” West, a chord distance of 28.35 feet; thence North 87°43’30” East, 230 feet, more or less back to the Point of Beginning. Section 33, Township 2 North, Range 9 West.
Calhoun County, Florida
33-2N-09-0000-0016-4502
INCLUDING A 2003 CRAFTMADE MANUFACTURED HOME, VALUEMADE MODEL, 70 X 28 WITH A SERIAL NUMBER OF C02840ABGA
NOTICE: ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
Dted this 29th day of November, 2017.
CARLA A. HAND
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
NOTICE If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistant. Please contact Court Administration at 20859 Central Ave., Blountstown, FL 32424, telephone: 850-674-4545, within two working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired, call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770.
Legal Notice
NORTHWEST FLORIDA WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT
GOVERNING BOARD MEETING SCHEDULE
2018
January 11, 2018
February 8, 2018 (Pensacola)
March 8, 2018
April 12, 2018
May 10, 2018 (Apalachicola)
June 14, 2018
July 12, 2018 (Marianna)
August 9, 2018
September 13, 2018 (4:00 p.m.)
October 11, 2018
November 8, 2018 (Port St. Joe)
December 13, 2018
All meetings are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m., at District Headquarters, 81 Water Management Drive, Havana, Florida 32333, unless otherwise indicated.
Legal Notice
