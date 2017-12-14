Altha Basketball players do yard work

Thursday, December 14. 2017
Even though Baseball season hasn't begun, the Middle School team was hard at work this past Saturday as they reached out to the Altha community and did yard work for elderly residents.

The team did 5 yards!

We are excited to welcome new baseball coach William Scott and look forward to the upcoming season.
