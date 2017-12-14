Calhoun County Teen Court visits Florida Supreme Court

The Calhoun County Teen Court Program made their annual visit to the Florida Supreme Court on November 1, 2017.
The students had a stroke of good luck and were able to observe one of the most politically contentious and interesting oral arguments in recent history. In the case of Florida League of Women Voters vs Governor Rick Scott, the Florida Supreme Court must determine whether the current Governor or the next Governor will select replacements for three retiring Florida Supreme Court Justices. Their decision is pending.
Following the visit to the Florida Supreme Court, the Teen Court students participated in a heritage tour at Mission San Luis. We appreciate Altha School, Blountstown Middle School, and Blountstown High School for allowing excused absences for this educational program.
For more information regarding the Calhoun County Teen Court Program please contact Judge Kevin Grover's Office at 850-674-5061.