Altha Homecoming royalty

Altha Public School will be having its annual Homecoming from December 11th - 15th.
This year's theme will be "We're All In This Together - One Town, One School, One Family."
Wednesday, Dec. 13th, is "White Out Wednesday." Dress in all white for the Black Light Pep Rally which will occur 6th period for elementary students and 7th period for MS/HS students.
Thursday, Dec. 14th, is Disney Day. Dress up as your favorite Disney character. There will be a bonfire on Thursday. More information on the bonfire, such as the time and location, will be released soon.
Friday, December 15th, is Purple and Gold Day. Dress in your purple and gold attire in order to flaunt your Wildcat Pride! The annual parade will kick off at 1 PM with a Wildcat Roar Pep Rally to follow. The Homecoming JV/V Basketball game will be held Friday night at 6/7:30 PM and the Homecoming Dance will follow. The dance is semi-formal and is open to grades 9-12 only. Dates for the dance must be at least in the 9th grade and under the age of 21. The student body, faculty, and staff of Altha School are readily awaiting the week!