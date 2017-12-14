The Girl's Weightlifting team will travel to Sneads to participate in at meet at 1:30 today.
There will be a community open house in the Media Center from 3:00 - 6:00 to showcase the Book Fair.
The Choral and Band Concert will take place tonight at 6:00 in the BHS Auditorium.
FFA members will participate in Sub-district Competition at Bozeman High School on Tuesday, 12/12.
The boy's basketball team will play Wewahitcka at home on 12/12 at 4:00 and 7:00 P. M.
The girl's basketball team will play Bonifay at home on 12/12 at 5:30 P. M.
There will be a PERT Review in Building #8 computer Lab on Wednesday, 12/13 during 7th period and after school.
Tiger's Table is on Thursday, 12/14.
On Thursday, 12/14 the boy's basketball team will travel to Graceville to play at 5:30 and 7:00 P. M.
The girl's will play Vernon at home at 6:00 P. M. on Thursday, 12/14.
The girl's basketball team will travel to Graceville to play at 5:30 P. M. on Friday, 12/15.
The boy's basketball team will travel to Chipley to play at 5:30 and 7:00 P. M. on Saturday, 12/15.
The girl's basketball team will participate in the Port St. Joe Basketball Tournament on 12/16 at 10:00 A. M. The girl's basketball team will play Rutherford.
The Blountstown High School annual on-campus Scholastic Book Fair will run from Dec. 4 - Dec. 15 this year in the BHS Library. Students and teachers are welcome to shop during any free time between 7:30 am and 3:00 pm, Monday - Friday, during those dates. Parents and community members may shop from 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm in the afternoons. We will have books as well as gift items, AND this year, we are including a special incentive -- for every item purchased, you can earn a ticket into our closing day drawing. One lucky WINNER will win an entire boxed book set that can be kept for themselves or given as a gift. The winner will get to choose their boxed set prize (out of 4 available book series choices -- The Hunger Games, Harry Potter, The Heroes of Olympus, or The Chronicles of Narnia).
ALSO, you can shop online before the campus fair actually starts! Online shopping has FREE SHIPPING to BHS is open NOW and closes on November 4th, when the campus fair begins. Just go to the website at: www.scholastic.com/bf/bhslibrary
(just scroll down to the "shop now" button -- there is a secured page for payments). If you need shipping to your home or to another gift recipient, there may be a shipping and handling charge.
The library earns profits or products for both the campus and the online fair! Remember, there are excellent stocking stuffers available, and books make great holiday gifts. Happy Shopping!
Many of the books are even Accelerated Reader books, so if you're buying for students, they can potentially earn AR points! And, we can even offer gift wrapping this year for in-person purchases. :)
Finally, if you join us on Dec. 11th from 3:00 - 6:00, you can enjoy refreshments while they last, book and gift browsing, and door prize drawings while you shop the fair before the annual BHS Choir's Christmas Concert (which starts at 6:30 in the auditorium).
So much good stuff! Make sure to help support BHS library!!