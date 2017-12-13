Virginia Hollis Woodham 103, passed from this life on December 5 in Chipley, Florida.
Virginia Hollis Woodham 103, passed from this life on December 5 in Chipley, Florida. On March 29, 1914, she was born "across the river" from Altha, to Charles Meggs Hollis and Amanda Trickey Hollis. After graduation from Altha High School, she earned her teaching certificate and taught in a one room school in Carr during the 1930's. In 1935 she married James Basil Woodham and later moved to Chipley in 1941. During World War II, she became employed by and eventually retired from Southern Bell Telephone Company. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed cooking and baking bread for her family. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Chipley. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband and a daughter Betty Jean Stokes. Her survivors include a son J. Meggs Woodham of Chipley, four grandchildren; Michael Stokes (Rachel) of Hohenwald, Tennessee, Jay Woodham (Rachel) of Tallahassee, Matthew Woodham (Jessica) Of Graceville, Sarah Hutchins of Chipley, Audra Harlan (Lee) of Dodge City, Kansas and a host of great grandchildren.
Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL are in charge of arrangements.