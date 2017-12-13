Ellen Diane Sloan, age 77, of Blountstown, FL passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017 in Blountstown.
Ellen was born on September 22, 1940 in Sterling, Michigan to Earl Cadaret and Ellen (Sova) Cadaret and had lived in Calhoun and Jackson Counties for most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist Faith. Ellen was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Cadaret and Ellen (Sova) Cadaret, husband, Herman Ivey Sloan, son, Terrell Sloan and a great-grandson, J.J. .
Survivors include: 3 sons, Art Brown of Blountstown, FL, Duane Brown and his wife, Jan (Eby) Brown of Blountstown, FL, Brian Keith of Fountain, FL; 5 daughters, Ellen Harris and her husband, Wade of Fountain, FL, Pauline Pumphrey and her husband, Steve of Altha, FL, Angie Tucker and her husband, William of Bristol, FL, Dianna Maulden and her husband, Mark of Altha, FL, Kristina Michelle Coley of Altha, FL; 2 brothers, Earl Cadaret of Seattle, WA and Eugene Cadaret and his wife, Heather of Port Huron, MI; 1 sister, Elaine Hofmann and her husband, John of Port Huron, MI; 16 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at 11:00 am (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown with Reverend Larry Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in the First Assembly Cemetery in Cottondale, FL.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.