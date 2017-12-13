Infant baby boy, Louis Colton Rogers of Blountstown, FL passed away Monday, December 4, 2017 in Tallahassee. Louis was born on December 4, 2017 to Wayne Rogers and Betty (Hussey) Rogers.
Survivors include, parents Wayne and Betty Rogers of Blountstown, FL; 6 brothers, Cody Rogers of Tallahassee, FL, Dylan Rogers of Blountstown, FL, Zachary Horne of Tallahassee, FL, Jacob Horne of Tallahassee, FL, Caleb Jordan of Blountstown, FL and Triston Jordan of Blountstown, FL; 1 sister, Bethany Jordan of Blountstown, FL; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services were held Monday, December 11, 2017 at 11:00 am (CST) from the Graveside at Meacham Cemetery in Bristol with Reverend Larry Rogers officiating. Interment followed.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.