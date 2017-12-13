Robert Edward Lamoureux, age 60, of Youngstown, passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017.
Robert was born in Norfolk, Virginia, November 6, 1957, to the late Edward A. and Nellie M. (Loper) Lamoureux. He proudly served in the United States Air Force until his retirement in 1996. He was a disabled American Veteran who served during Desert Storm.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Jean Lamoureux of Youngstown; his son, Daniel Lamoureux and his wife, Brittany of Panama City; his daughter, Jennifer Lamoureux of Rhode Island; two grandchildren; and his brother, David Lamoureux of Merritt Island.
A memorial service will be Saturday, December 9, 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home with Reverend Clint Clemmons officiating.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.