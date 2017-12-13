James Randolf “Randy” Castleberry, age 58, of Altha passed away Tuesday, December 5, 2017.
Randy was born in Tallahassee, July 8, 1959, to Donald H. and Allie Joy (Tate) Castleberry. He was a truck driver who enjoyed fishing, motor cycling, camping, and racing. He was of the Baptist faith.
Randy was preceded in death by his brother, Hal Castleberry.
Survivors include his parents, Donald and Allie Joy Castleberry of Milton; his companion, Rita Hatcher of Hosford; daughter, Jennifer Caudell and her husband, Michael of Milton; step-daughter, Jessica Bennett and her husband, Curtis of Blountstown; grandchildren, Savannah and Dylan Caudell, and Jordan, Josh, Jarrett, and Joely Bennett; and one great-grandchild, Jayden Bennett.
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 p.m.atRivertown Community Church, Friday, December 8.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.