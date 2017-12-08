Tigers face Madison County Thursday in Orlando for Class A Championship

The Tigers are in preparation for the final game of the year as they will face the #1 ranked Madison County Cowboys (13-0) in Orlando at Camping World Stadium on Thursday at noon CT.
Madison County comes into the game with a 60 player roster including 22 seniors compared to Blountstown’s 34 player roster and 15 seniors. A perennial power house in Class 2A in the 2000’s, Madison County dropped down in classification three years ago but this will be their first appearance in the finals in Class A. Madison County won Class 2A titles in 2001 and 2007 with legendary Coach Frankie Carroll and was the state runner-up five times most recently in 2011 and 2012 under current Head Coach Mike Coe. Blountstown was the Class A state runner-up in 2004 and most recently in 2013 after a string of Class 2A Championships in 1973, 1976 and 1977. This will be Blountstown’s Head Coach Greg Jordan’s third appearance in a state finals. Coach Jordan was the defensive coordinator in the 2004 game and head coach in 2013.
Starters for Thursday’s championship will be on offense: Trent Peacock-QB, Kevon Godwin and Treven Smith-WB, Denzel Washington-FB, Jamal Howard-WR, Gabe
McClellan-TE, Nathan Hunter and Manuel Holiday-OT, Tylor Brock and Cody Barfield-OG and Carson Hatchett-C. Jar’Kevis Bess, JaTaveion Reed, Trent Smith, Abrey Johnson, Tucker Jordan, Alex Buggs, Jamarius Engram, Gregory Pippen and Tinorio Ziggler will also see action on offense.
Starters on defense include: Kentrell Lawson and Jar’Kevis Bess-ILB, Alex Buggs and Tucker Jordan-OLB, Nathan Hunter and Jamarius Engram-DT, Gregory Pippen-NG,
JaTaveion Reed and Jamal Howard-CB, Kevon Godwin and Treven Smith-S. Tinorio Ziggler, Montarious Brown, Carson Hatchett, Seth Dawson, Abrey Johnson, Zeb Kelley, Trent Peacock, Denzel Washington and Gabe McClellan will also see action for the defense.
James Shores will handle the kicking and punting duties.
Blountstown had an opportunity last Friday to practice in Tallahassee at The Florida State University indoor practice facility. The Seminoles opened up their facility to allow the Tigers to get used to the prescription turf that they will be playing on in Orlando. The day was a fun day had by all and an important time to acclimate their footing to the artificial turf.
Blountstown will have a community send off Wednesday morning. The Tigers will make stops at area schools to meet with students and faculty to receive encouragement and congratulations. The team will then head south making a stop on Wednesday afternoon at The University of Florida in Gainesville and have a run through practice on the Gators practice field in preparation for the championship game on Thursday.
Game time is Thursday at noon CT in Orlando at the Camping World Stadium formerly known as the Citrus Bowl. See you there!!!