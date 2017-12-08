BHS Cheerleaders are working hard to reach the next level

A former competitive cheerleader herself, Mrs. Anderson draws from her own experience and love for the sport to lead the squad. “Your character is what people can say about you when you aren’t around. We work hard at building that character. I want them to know it’s more than just being a good-looking cheerleader, it’s about being an excellent citizen.” And that is exactly what she is doing, as she strives to take BHS cheer to the next level.
The squad has been focusing on increasing their skills and elevating their performances through rigorous training and conditioning programs. “They train and work so hard, but many people don’t see that side of things. The games, the pep rallies, they do them all”, Mrs. Anderson explained. “And football season is only a part of our cheer season. We are ramping up for basketball as we prepare to close out the football.”
Her goals for the squad will be to continue working on their skills and pushing themselves and the cheer program to the next level. “I see their potential, and they are starting to see it too. That is what drives us to go further and further”. With a training program that includes weight training, stunting, tumbling, conditioning, and hours of practice every week, our cheerleaders are redefining themselves and the athletes they are.
“This squad has been through so many highs and lows, so many changes, yet they continue to persevere. They are very resilient, which is an indication of their growth and maturity as a squad. We are going to finish this year strong. They will learn new skills, and continue to better themselves and the program.