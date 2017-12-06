Harrison “Harry” Taylor, age 77, of Altha passed away Saturday, December 2, 2017.
Born in Sarasota, October 16, 1940, Harry was the son of the late James H. and Myrtle (May) Taylor. He lived most of his life in Altha and was a shipyard superintendent.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Warren Taylor.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine O. (Fairchild) Taylor of Altha; daughters, Donna Waldorff Tew of Blountstown and Lisa Waldorff Taylor of Altha; three grandchildren, Mitzi Whitfield, Jacob Edenfield and his wife, Kristen, and Jamie Taylor and her husband, Jason; three great-grandchildren, Gage, Abbigayle, and Hudson.
Memorial services will be in Adams Funeral Home Chapel, Saturday, December 9, 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Emerald Coast Hospice, 4374 Lafayette Street, Marianna, FL 32446 or American Cancer Society, 2619 Centennial Blvd., Suite 101, Tallahassee, FL32308.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Phone 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.