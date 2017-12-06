Michael Dewitt Pate, 55 of Bay County, died at 3:42 pm. On November 6th, 2017.
Michael was born December 11, 1961 in Panama City Florida, Bay County. He was a long-time resident of Clarksville, Florida. He worked as a Millwright Mechanic at Southeastern Fiberboard of Blountstown, and Telogia Power in Telogia, Florida. Automotive Mechanic at Jim Robinson Chevrolet Dealership in Blountstown. He worked as a Custodian/Maintenance at Carr School for 15 years. He was a Construction Supervisor for GCUC of Panama City for over 5 years before he became disabled. He served in the Army National Guard for 4 years out of Marianna after graduating from Blountstown High School in 1982. Michael loved being outside working in his yard, loved water rather it be the lake, river, or ocean. He loved to go camping, hiking, fishing, hunting, and bike riding in his free time.
He is survived by his two children, Jeremy Michael Pate, 27, and Brittney-Ann Renee’ Pate, 24, of Blountstown, Florida. He is also survived by many brothers, sisters, nephews, and nieces. He is preceded in death by his other and father, Toby Lee Pate, and Jewel D Pate of Clarksville, Florida.
A memorial service with his children, family, and friends will be held on Saturday, December 9, at 10:00 a.m. at Magnolia Baptist Church on Magnolia Church Road in Blountstown with Pastor Clint Clemons officiating.
Arrangements are under the care of Jeremy Pate, Brittney-Ann Pate, and Renee’s Sims. For floral sending, please send to the church or if you want to donate to the Humane Society in Panama City, Florida in memory of Michael Dewitt Pate.