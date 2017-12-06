Eva “Tia” Papadopoulos, age 88, of Carrabelle passed away in Tallahassee Tuesday, November 28, 2017.
Eva was born in Tallahassee October 6, 1929 to the late Harry and Katherine (Joanos) Papadopoulos. She was a restaurant owner.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harry Papadopoulos, Jr. and a sister, Julia Thompson.
She is survived by nieces, Lucy Kate Tindell and her husband, Tony of Panama City and Evie Daniels and her husband, Greg of Carrabelle; nephews, George Thompson and his wife Donna, Vernon Thompson, and Harry “Bubba” Thompson and his wife, Sherry; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kady Howard and her husband Reid, Ashley Thompson, Jamie Johnson and her husband, Brad, and Jason Thompson and his wife, Morgan.
A memorial service was held December 1, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery in Carrabelle.
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown assisted with arrangements.