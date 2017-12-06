Earl W. Montgomery

Earl passed away on Monday, November 13, 2017.
He was born in Altha, Florida September 2, 1942 to Ralph and Hattie Montgomery, who preceded him in death. Earl also had two half-brothers, John and Bob Rooks, who also preceded him in death.
Earl was a resident of Tallahassee, FL. and a graduate of Blountstown High School where he was an honor student and student body president his senior year. He also excelled in athletics playing football, baseball and basketball. In 1960 he led Blountstown to its first-ever state championship, in any sport, for the Florida Class B State Basketball Championship. Earl was selected the most valuable player in the state tournament, was named the Big Bend Player of the Year and represented North Florida in the state high school all-star game. He was twice awarded the Thom McAn award, which is based on scholastic and athletic records. Earl went on to play baseball for the University of Florida.
Earl graduated from the University of Florida’s School of Pharmacy and practiced pharmacy for a short time. He then enrolled in Emory University’s School of Dentistry earning a doctor of Dental Surgery degree. Earl was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1972. For many years, Earl was a well-respected Dentist in Tallahassee, FL.
Earl’s remaining family includes his favorite sister and her husband, Jackie and Bud Terry, his brother and sister in law, Howell and Rita Montgomery, his son, Eric Montgomery, and his daughter and son in law, Anna and Perry Jones. His grandchildren include Emma and Liam Montgomery and Lily and Gracen Jones.
Gail Presnell was Earl’s life partner who remained committed and by his side for many years. Gail’s family includes Tee and Eric Grant and Danny and Kim Perkins. Gail’s grandchildren include Tanner and Stewart Grant and Cayson and Ayden Rae Perkins.
He is also survived by his former spouse and mother of his children, Venita Dorsey. Earl as very fond and proud of his two nephews Justin Terry and Huck Montgomery.
Earl loved his and Gail’s family dearly and enjoyed many family gatherings, ball games and dance recitals.
A celebration of life was held on Monday, November 20, at 10:00 a.m. EST. Interment followed at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy, FL.