Mr. Thomas Lee Ephriam Sr age 72 of Marianna, FL transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was a member of the Jerusalem African Methodist Episcopal Church and a retired Educator with the Washington County School Board.
Funeral services were held Saturday December 02, 2017 at 12:00 noon from the sanctuary Jerusalem African Methodist Episcopal Church located at 2055 Highway 73 Marianna, FL 32448 with Reverend Carlos Redding (Pastor), Reverend Travis Ephriam, Reverend A.L. McGlockton officiating. Interment in Orange Hill Cemetery.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories a loving and devoted Wife, Vinnie Ephriam of Marianna, FL; two sons, Thomas Ephriam Jr of Tallahassee, FL and Travis Ephriam (D’Leisha) of Marianna, FL; a daughter, Kristi Kincaid (Curtis) of Jacksonville, FL; two sisters, Clara Scott (Aaron) of Ft. Walton, FL and Annie Brown (James) of Marianna, FL; four grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.
