Marcia E. Gilbert, age 72, of Blountstown, FL passed away Thursday, November 30, 2017 in Panama City, FL.
Marcia was born on March 11, 1945 to Billy Scott and Aileen (Smith) Scott in Warsaw, IN and had lived in Tampa for most of her life until moving to Blountstown in 2013. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Gilbert, daughter Robin Barnhart and a granddaughter, Olivia Barnhart.
Survivors include her children, Rebecca Brown of Blountstown and Toby Miller of Indiana; grandchildren, Tana Connelle, Jonathan Brown, Melissa Pumphrey, Victoria Barnhart, Susan Brown and Christian Barnhart; 11 great-grandchildren and many dear friends and family.
A memorial service will be held Friday, December 8, 2017 at 3:00 pm (EST) from the graveside at Meacham Cemetery in Bristol. Interment will follow.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.