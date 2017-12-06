Sheriff's Log for 12-06-17

Wednesday, December 6. 2017
CALHOUN COUNTY
November 27
James Robert Faircloth - failure to appear/written promise to appear fel/misd/unk/non juv
Melissa Linton - failure to appear/written promise to appear fel/misd/unk/non juv
November 28
Christopher James Foster - failure to appear/written promise to appear fel/misd/unk/non juv
William Henry Booth - violation of probation
November 29
Rachael Nicole Sims - aggrav stalking/follow harass threaten w/death of injury
Thomas Craig Tarantino - nonmoving traffic viol/attach registration license plate not assigned, nonmoving traffic viol/driving while license suspended, 2nd offense
November 30
Jeffery Ryan Marshall - violation of probation
December 1
Susan Victoria Manning - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Stephen Byrd Hobby - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, marijuana-possess/not more than 20 grams
Robert King Ray Jones - violation of probation
Anthony Koonce - withhold support/non support of children or spouse, withhold support/non support of children or spouse

LIBERTY COUNTY
November 27
Billy Hill - possession of meth/paraphernalia
Kaila Latrell Odom - possession of meth/paraphernalia
November 28
John Caleb Allen - hallucinogen-distrib-schedule II, drug equip-possess-and or use
Merry R. Linton - holding for Gulf Co.
Josie Whitfield Miller - probation violation
November 29
Rhea Brookins - VOP
Anthony Niederholtmeyer - disorderly intox-disorder intox public place cause disturbance, possession of weapon-or ammo by convicted Fla. felon
Mandy D. Vickery - holding for Gulf Co.
November 30
Leila Lynette Barber - VOP
Shelby M. Williams - marijuana-possess-possess marijuana over 20 grams, fraud-illeg use credit cards-use more 2 time 6 ms obt ghds mney100 dollars more, larc-petit theft, 2nd degree, 1st offense
December 1
Margaret Denise Jenkins - serving weekends
Robert Wayne McNeill - failure to appear
James Michael Trickey - grand theft of motor vehicle

December 2
Dannyelle White - drugs-sell-sell methamphetamine
December 3
Curtis Lee Harris - driving while license suspended or revoked

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


