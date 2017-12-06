CALHOUN COUNTY
November 27
James Robert Faircloth - failure to appear/written promise to appear fel/misd/unk/non juv
Melissa Linton - failure to appear/written promise to appear fel/misd/unk/non juv
November 28
Christopher James Foster - failure to appear/written promise to appear fel/misd/unk/non juv
William Henry Booth - violation of probation
November 29
Rachael Nicole Sims - aggrav stalking/follow harass threaten w/death of injury
Thomas Craig Tarantino - nonmoving traffic viol/attach registration license plate not assigned, nonmoving traffic viol/driving while license suspended, 2nd offense
November 30
Jeffery Ryan Marshall - violation of probation
December 1
Susan Victoria Manning - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Stephen Byrd Hobby - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, marijuana-possess/not more than 20 grams
Robert King Ray Jones - violation of probation
Anthony Koonce - withhold support/non support of children or spouse, withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Sheriff's Log for 12-06-17
