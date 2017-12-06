Legals for 12/06/17
Wednesday, December 6. 2017
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case #:2017-CA-000005
CIVIL DIVISION
JP Morgan Chase Bank, National Association
Plaintiff,
-vs.
GARY M. SMITH; SUZANNE P. SMITH; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION #1, IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS; UNKNOWN PARTIES IN POSSESSION #2, IF LIVING, AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY THROUGH, UNDER AND AGAINST THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSE, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS
Defendant s).
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order rescheduling foreclosure sale, or Final Judgment, entered in Civil Case No. 2017-CA-000005 of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit in and for Calhoun County, Florida, wherein JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Plaintiff and Gary M. Smith are defendant(s), I Clerk of Court, Carla A. Hand, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash ON THE FRONT STEPS OF THE CALHOUN COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 20859 CENTRAL AVENUE EAST, BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA 32424 at 11:00 A.M. CENTRAL STANDARD TIME on January 4 2018, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to-wit:
COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 1, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 49 MINUTES WEST, 260 FEET; THENCE NORTH 735 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 105 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 49 MINUTES WEST, 370 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 105 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 49 MINUTES EAST, 370 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM WITHIN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Carla A. Hand,
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
LORI FLOWERS, DC
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO.: 17000003CAAXMX
VANDERBILT MORTGAGE AND FINANCE, INC.
Plaintiff(s),
vs.
ALISHA NICOLE QUELLET;
DAVID GREGORY QUELLET;
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT, pursuant to Plaintiff’s Final Judgment of Foreclosure entered on June 21 2017, in the above-captioned action, the Clerk of Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Southeast Central Avenue, East Blountstown, Florida 32424in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statutes on the 4th day of January, 2018 at 11:00 AM CST on the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment of Foreclosure, to wit:
Commence at a 5/8 inch iron rod (PSM 5943) marking the Northeast corner of Section 18, Township 1 North, Range 10 West, Calhoun County, Florida and run thence North 89 degrees 44 minutes 13 seconds West along the Northerly boundary of said Section 18, a distance of 2,323.53 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. From said POINT OF BEGINNING thence South 00 degrees 15 minutes 47 seconds West, a distance of 525.23 feet to the Northerly maintained right of way boundary of Porter Grade; thence Northwesterly along said Northerly maintained right of way boundary as follows: thence North 62 degrees 27 minutes 16 seconds West, a distance of 169.38 feet; thence North 57 degrees 13 minutes 27 seconds West, a distance of 324.57 feet; thence North 49 degrees 43 minutes 36 seconds West, a distance of 325.41 feet; thence North 58 degrees 33 minutes 15 seconds West, a distance of 52.47 feet; thence North 67 degrees 52 minutes 41 seconds West, a distance of 98.71 feet to the intersection of said Northerly maintained right of way boundary with the aforesaid Northerly boundary of Section 18; thence leaving said Northerly right of way boundary run thence South 89 degrees 44 minutes 13 seconds East along said Northerly boundary of Section 18, a distance of 809.98 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Together with the Mobile Home situated thereon which is affixed to the aforementioned real property and incorporated herein and which is intended by all parties to constitute a part of the realty and to pass with it. Said Mobile Home is identified as follows: 2014 CMHM Singlewide Mobile Home with Vehicle Identification Number WHC020730GA.:.
Property address: 9756 NW Porter Grade Road, Altha, FL 32421
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens, must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale.
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711.
Carla Hand
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT
As Clerk of the Court
By: Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVE
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, January 10, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, January 10, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Sammie Simmons is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 182
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel # 12-2N-08-0000-0005-0000
BEGIN at the Southwest Corner of the NW ¼ of SW ¼ of Section 12, Township 2 North, Range 8 West, which is the POINT OF BEGINNING, and run thence North along the West Section line of Section 12, a distance of 1005 feet, thence run East, a distance of 900 feet, thence run South, a distance if 1005 feet, thence run West, a distance of 900 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Lilla Mae Bess Anderson
c/o Isaiah Grayer
709 Mackinaw St.
Jacksonville, Fl. 32254
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on December 14, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: 17000039CAAXMX
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
Plaintiff(s),
-vs-
STEVEN T. GOODWIN, et al.,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 30, 2017 and entered in Case No. 17000039CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for CALHOUN County, Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is the Plaintiff, and STEVEN T. GOODWIN, GUSTAVE P. GOODWIN and TERESA GOODWIN are the Defendants. Carla Hand, Clerk of the Circuit Court in and for Calhoun County, Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at are held on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida, 32424, at 11:00 a.m. (CT) on the 4th day of January, 2018, the following described property as set forth in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:
COMMENCE AT THE SE CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4, SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 8 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA: THENCE WEST 660 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE EAST 132 FEET; THENCE NORTH 330 FEET; THENCE WEST 132 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 330 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
LESS AND EXCEPT ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY:
ALL THAT PART OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY: THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 8 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA, LYING WITHIN 33 FEET LEFT AND RIGHT OF THE FOLLOWING CENTERLINE:
COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 8 WEST; THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 19 FOR 1.48 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING (SAID POINT OF BEGINNING BEING AT STATION 3 + 65.27); THENCE EAST FOR 1938.73 FEET TO STATION 22 + 64.40 FOR A POINT OF INTERSECTION; THENCE SOUTH 89° 53’ 40” EAST FOR 2114.81 FEET TO STATION 43 + 79.21 TO END OF SURVEY AND PROJECT.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT NO LATER THAN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER 60 DAYS, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of the sale deposit less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.
DATED at CALHOUN County, Florida, this 30th day of November, 2017.
CARLA A. HAND
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
By: Lori Flower, DC
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
CASE NO: 17000039CAAXMX
BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.
Plaintiff(s),
-vs-
STEVEN T. GOODWIN, et al.,
Defendant(s)
NOTICE OF SALE
PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated November 30, 2017 and entered in Case No. 17000039CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the FOURTEENTH Judicial Circuit in and for CALHOUN County, Florida, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. is the Plaintiff, and STEVEN T. GOODWIN, GUSTAVE P. GOODWIN and TERESA GOODWIN are the Defendants. Carla Hand, Clerk of the Circuit Court in and for Calhoun County, Florida will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at are held on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida, 32424, at 11:00 a.m. (CT) on the 4th day of January, 2018, the following described property as set forth in said Order of Final Judgment, to wit:
COMMENCE AT THE SE CORNER OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE SW 1/4, SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 8 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA: THENCE WEST 660 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE EAST 132 FEET; THENCE NORTH 330 FEET; THENCE WEST 132 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 330 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
LESS AND EXCEPT ROAD RIGHT-OF-WAY:
ALL THAT PART OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY: THE SOUTH 1/2 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 8 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA, LYING WITHIN 33 FEET LEFT AND RIGHT OF THE FOLLOWING CENTERLINE:
COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 19, TOWNSHIP 1 SOUTH, RANGE 8 WEST; THENCE RUN SOUTH ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 19 FOR 1.48 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING (SAID POINT OF BEGINNING BEING AT STATION 3 + 65.27); THENCE EAST FOR 1938.73 FEET TO STATION 22 + 64.40 FOR A POINT OF INTERSECTION; THENCE SOUTH 89° 53’ 40” EAST FOR 2114.81 FEET TO STATION 43 + 79.21 TO END OF SURVEY AND PROJECT.
IF YOU ARE A PERSON CLAIMING A RIGHT FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK OF COURT NO LATER THAN 60 DAYS AFTER THE SALE. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS. AFTER 60 DAYS, ONLY THE OWNER OF RECORD AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MAY CLAIM THE SURPLUS.
If the sale is set aside, the Purchaser may be entitled to only a return of the sale deposit less any applicable fees and costs and shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s Attorney.
DATED at CALHOUN County, Florida, this 30th day of November, 2017.
CARLA A. HAND
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
By: Lori Flower, DC
