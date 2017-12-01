Sheriff's Log for 11-29-17

Posted by
Administrator
in Crime
Friday, December 1. 2017
Comments (0)
CALHOUN COUNTY
November 23
Louis Cameron Rogers - violation of probation, domestic battery
November 24
Christopher Crutchfield - aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, hit and run/leave scene of crash involve damage to property
Gerald Williams - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
November 25
Joseph Jean Cossey - violation of probation
November 27
Jerry Allen Mayo - larc/petit 1st degree property property 100 to under 300 dollars, sale of stolen property/deal stolen property via internet less 300 dollars.

LIBERTY COUNTY
November 21
Ryan M. Essman - unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior, introduction of contraband into a state correctional facility
Jabez Immanuel Gunn - drug equip-possess-and or use, evidence-destroying-tamper with or fabricate physical
Stuart G. Simpson - driving while license suspended
November 22
Jessica Nicole Brock - holding for Gulf Co.
Teela Caldwell - discharging firearm in public or residents property
Alex Jordan Kinsey - criminal mischief
Cody Middleton - possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia
November 23
Deborah Ann Chambers - revoked of bond
November 24
Camilo Cruz - moving traffic violation-operate motor vehicle without valid license
November 25
Margaret Denise Jenkins - serving weekends
Jessica Williams - dangerous drugs-3 grams or less syn cannabinoid or bath salts

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 