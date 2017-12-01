Sheriff's Log for 11-29-17

CALHOUN COUNTY
November 23
Louis Cameron Rogers - violation of probation, domestic battery
November 24
Christopher Crutchfield - aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill, hit and run/leave scene of crash involve damage to property
Gerald Williams - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
November 25
Joseph Jean Cossey - violation of probation
November 27
Jerry Allen Mayo - larc/petit 1st degree property property 100 to under 300 dollars, sale of stolen property/deal stolen property via internet less 300 dollars.
